UW Heath recommends using proper sunscreen

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) It's summer time, and that means putting on your sunscreen before you head out, but health officials are saying the type of sunscreen you use matter.
Officials from UW Health recommend using sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 in order to get the right amount of protection, and if you're using spray-on sunscreen, spray it onto your hand and then rub it onto your skin.
Dr. Apple Bodemer, an integrative dermatologist at UW Health, said, "Any sort of tan or burn that you get is evidence that your DNA is getting damaged in the skins cells, and that can lead to skin cancer down the road."
She said that just five sunburns during childhood can cause double your risk for deadly skin cancers like melanoma.