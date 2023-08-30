UW Madison celebrates 175 years

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) It was a celebration almost two centuries in the making, with Wisconsin's flagship university hosting alumni for a very special birthday party.
Alumni young and old came to Wausau to share the impact that the school had on them while they were there, and the impact that it has on the state as a while.
Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Robert Cramer, a two-time badger alumni, said, "I was new to Wisconsin, and just coming and seeing all the great things that were going on at UW Madison, it really helped me decide to stay in Wisconsin."
The school's influence has reached far beyond Madison, helping move the state forward in a variety of ways.
Sarah Schutt, the executive director for the Wisconsin Alumni Association, said, "I think that over the course of the last 175 years, research and innovation in science and agriculture and medicine and education and dance and the arts, has spread to impact people in the state."
Schutt said she was impressed with the support from local alumni, whether they graduated last year, or forty years ago, there was no shortage of badger pride.