UW-Stevens Point in Marshfield opens space for high tech activities

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - University of Wisconsin Stevens Point in Marshfield held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new space in the school dedicated to working with high technology.
The C2 Makerspace will hold extracurricular activities for grades 5-12 with the goal of opening them up to a new world of technology and possibly future careers.
"At a 5th or 6th grade level, they could come into the makerspace and get exposure to technology," said Kylan Hastreiter, Vice President of Hastreiter Industries. "They could go into middle school saying, 'okay, I want to take these classes' that they may never even thought they were interested in."
The activities range from robotics, to 3-D printing, drone work, and much more.
The new workshop is starting up the robotics program and hopes to build off that from school students to eventually adults.