 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UW Stevens Point named Top Producer of Fulbright Scholars

  • 0
UWSP in top ten most livable college towns

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- UW Stevens Point has been named a Top Producer of Fulbright Scholars, sharing the nation's top scholars with other countries while bringing others in.

Awarded by the Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affiars, the distinction is given to universities that have the highest number of applicants selected for the Fulbright Program.

Two UW Stevens Point faculty members were selected this year. Andy Felt, a math professor, is teaching students and faculty at Gdanks University of Technology in Poland. Krista Slemmons, a biology professor, is teaching at the University of Malaga in Spain.

"They're also bringing those ideas, they're sharing ideas that we have here and what they know about their disciplinary expertise here," said LaVonne Cornell-Swanson, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. "It's that chance to have the exchange of those ideas. "

UWSP has been participating in the Fulbright program since 1967.

Have story ideas? You can send them to nsopyla@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you