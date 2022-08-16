UW System announces new tuition initiative

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The University of Wisconsin system is aiming to expand the opportunity of a college education to all Wisconsin students with the launch of a new program.
The UW Stevens Point schools are just a few of the schools in the UW system that will be launching the Wisconsin Tuition Promise, to ensure underserved Wisconsin students have access to a college education, without paying tuition or fees.
The goal of the program is to increase the number of state residents who graduate with a bachelors degree, especially first generation students, and those coming from low to moderate income families.
"The tuition promise is our part to try to assist those in lower and middle income students, help them secure a better life and succeed." said UW System President Jay Rothman.
The program would provide up to four years of tuition and fee funding for students coming from families bringing in less than $62,000 per year.
Officials said it wouldn't just impact students, but goes beyond to improve the lives of their families and communities, along with meeting the state's workforce needs.
"Because 92% of UW Stevens Point graduates live in Wisconsin for at least three years after graduation, we know our communities and state benefit from a strong workforce." said UW Stevens Point Chancellor Thomas Gibson.
Eligible students will be Wisconsin residents, first-time enrollees or transfers, and attending full-time and need to make sufficient academic progress each year.
Students will be automatically considered for the Wisconsin Tuition Promise when they apply for federal financial aid. The program officially launches in Fall of 2023.