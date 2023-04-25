UWSP alumni help over 2,000 kids with Blessings in a Backpack

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point alumni were back in town Tuesday morning to give kids across Central Wisconsin a helping hand and a full belly.
A little over a dozen volunteers packaged up food for kids in need at Wausau, Mosinee and DC Everest school districts for Blessings in a Backpack. Blessings in a Backpack helps make sure students have enough to eat outside of school.
It was all part of the university's Alumni Day of Service.
One of those volunteers included Sasha Everett, Mrs. Wisconsin America 2022, a 2016 UWSP graduate. Everett partnered with her alma mater, aiming to get out in the community as much as she can during the last six weeks of her reign.
"They said that we'll pack about 2,000 bags in an hour," Everett said. "And just to think about the community coming together, with this many volunteers, and in an hours time to give food to 2,000 families, that's pretty incredible when you think about it."