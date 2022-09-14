UWSP "Catch Pink Week" underway

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Members of the UWSP football team and students headed to Fourth Avenue for a brat fry, games and prizes.
The street was closed off and renamed "Pink Street" for part of Wednesday.
It's all to raise awareness for the upcoming Pink Game.
University Chancellor Thomas Gibson took a moment to partake in the festivities.
Kathy Ostrowski, in charge of community involvement, says it's important to raise awareness.
"I love it, I enjoy it, I thrive on happiness and fun and engagement," Ostrowski said. "And this is why we do it, because we want to bring that fun and engagement, but also be able to support a wonderful cause that effects so many in the community."
The Pink Game is at 6 p.m. Saturday and the Pointers will wear pink jerseys to take on the Simpson College Storm at Goerke Field.
That money helps three entities: UWSP Lemon Club; Be The Match; YMCA Live Strong program.
Since UWSP started the annual event in 2010, they've raised $475,000 and. Ostrowski hopes they can hit $500,000 by Saturday.