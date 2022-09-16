UWSP celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15th to October 15th, and UWSP's Latino Student Alliance is holding several events to celebrate.
Their first event was on Friday, called Vamos a Bailar, or Let's Dance, a social event where community members and students come together to learn Hispanic cultural dances.
Organizers say the events are open to those on campus and in the community. The events are their way to honor Hispanic cultures.
"Bring that community together, to show people who are moving into this town that we have people that look like us, people that identify like us, and just feel at home and more of a sense of belonging in Stevens Point," Maria Harris, Multicultural Resource Coordinator at UWSP, said.
Their next event is a celebration of Hispanic culture with vendors, poets, dancers and music on October 1.