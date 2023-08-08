UWSP College Republican Chair announces run for senate

STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- (WAOW) Senator Tammy Baldwin now officially has a challenger in her re-election bid next year.
Rejani Raveendran, the chair of the UWSP College Republicans, officially announced she's running for senate in front of a crowd of supporters at the Portage County Republican Party headquarters.
She says she's running to end illegal immigration, advocate for second amendment rights, and put term limits on people serving in congress.
Raveendran said, "We, as the citizens of the United States, have a duty to protect our children from drug cartels, from illegal immigrants, from all chaos that is going on in this country."
Raveendran is also a student at UWSP, and moved to the area a decade ago from California, where she had previously lived after immigrating to the U.S. from India. She said she wants to give back to the area that has given her so much.