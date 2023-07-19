UWSP food truck debuting Friday

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point has a new food truck debuting this Friday and Saturday at Point Brewery and at the Rosholt Bike Festival.
Stevie's Food Truck was a project proposed and set up by Olivia Molle, a recent UWSP MBA graduate. She used her fellowship as an opportunity to present her project then other people throughout the program and in the Communication and Marketing Department made the food truck a reality.
The food truck will provide a wide range of snack, drink options and full course meals that are based on each event.