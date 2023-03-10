UWSP given national honors

STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- (WAOW) UWSP is being recognized with the Seal of Prevention for their online prevention program that educates students on topics like drug use, alcohol use, and sexual assault, and it doesn't matter when you join the UWSP campus.
Dean of Students Troy Seppelt saying, "They've been kind of a cornerstone for new first years, transfers and even graduate students are required to do that coursework as they start in our communities."
The Seal of Prevention, provided by the Campus Prevention Network, is only given to 12% of universities in the U.S.