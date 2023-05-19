UWSP grad celebrating academic comeback

STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- (WAOW) After graduating high school with a 2.1 GPA, college didn't seem possible for Mitchell Imlah, but that didn't stop him from reaching his dream.
In 2012, he joined the Air Force out of high school, serving for eight years and eventually studying medicine, a move he credits with shifting his work ethic.
Imlah said, "Over the course of a few years, I got really good at my job, and started being around mentors that kind of pushed me in the way of pursuing knowledge."
After his discharge, Imlah took his talents to UWSP, studying biochemistry. That's where he met Professor Jennifer Bray, who became one of his professors, as well as his adviser.
Bray said, "Mitch is a phenomenal student, he is everything that a professor wishes all of their students were like. He is driven, he's engaged, and he thoroughly enjoyed learning about the human body."
Now, Imlah is graduating with a 4.0 GPA, doing it in just three years, advising others in his situation to find what they're passionate about, and to find a good mentor.