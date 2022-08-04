UWSP graduate students create dictionary for refugees

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Area graduate students, and their professor, are hoping to step in to help refugees facing language barriers.
Image boards are often used as a way for people with disabilities to communicate, but UWSP graduate students, Morgan Knutson and Breanna Wolter, recently adapted them to help refugees.
The project began in March, when Knutson and Wolter were approached by their professor, Pam Terrell. The goal was to help refugees from European countries communicate in their new countries.
They adapted the image boards to cover six languages, including Ukrainian, Russian and German. The translations appear alongside matching pictures.
The creators hope the project can make the lives of refugees a little easier.
"Just having a way to communicate is so vital for feeling connected and feeling welcomed, in addition to getting needs met," Terrell said.
The boards include phrases in common categories, like food and transportation, as well as other common words refugees might need as they settle into their new countries.
The free dictionaries are already being used in Europe and the creators hope they can help Ukrainian refugees in Central Wisconsin feel at home.