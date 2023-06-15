UWSP hosts health care career camp

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point hosted a career camp for future health care workers.
Whether it was the lab, morgue or hospital - aspiring health care workers got to see, and try it all.
The students got to see what a day-to-day of real life doctors do, while also getting to visit Marshfield Clinic and Aspirus.
"We saw a need for our youth, and for our young people to be more aware of the various pathways within healthcare, and healthcare professions," said academic advisor Tiffany Koeshall.
While this camp is nearing its end the University will host another next summer.
Check out additional information at this link.