UWSP Hosts Health Career Camp

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) The University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point hosted a career camp for future healthcare workers.
Whether if it was the lab, morgue, or hospital they got to see, and try it all.
The students got to see what a day to day of real life doctors do, while also getting to visit the Marshfield Clinic, and Aspirus.
"We saw a need for our youth, and for our young people to be more aware of the various pathways within healthcare, and healthcare professions." said Academic Advisor Tiffany Koeshall
While this camp is nearing its end the University will host another next summer.
