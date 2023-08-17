UWSP in Marshfield hosts STEAM Program for young girls

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — Bottle Rocket launches were just one of many activities for young female students to participate in.
The Full Steam Program is a four-day event jam packed with activities with topics ranging from math, science, arts, and technology for students to learn about.
One 12-year-old student that participated enjoyed the science portion in particular.
"We were in the science lab upstairs and we were burning things; we burnt Marshmallows Cheetos and Cheese Balls," said Lila Keuntjes.
The event was organized by two professors and they say events like these with student participation is important.
"Research tells us that a lot and that students in rural areas don't have the same experience in urban areas so that's why were in the Marshfield campus of UWSP," said Co-Organizer, Abe Wallin.
The event had a total of 30 young girls participate in the camp.
The Full STEAM Ahead summer program is grant-funded and offered free of charge through UW-Stevens Point’s School of Education.
The event was sponsored by Marshfield Area United Way, which provided all the food for the event.