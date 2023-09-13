UWSP offers resources for its students

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is making sure students have help if they need it.
On-campus organizations such as the Cupboard food pantry, The Closet and The Backpack are just some of the many resources for financially challenged students.
The food pantry has been around for over 10 years and Cupboard Operations Coordinator Amber Devalk states how important the pantry is to the campus.
"People don't realize how much insecurity is on a college campus cause its normalized or we expect students to eat low quality cheap non nourishing food and we think that they like it, but I wanna get more healthier foods to students that need it," said Devalk.
The Closet and Backpack include clothes, shoes, cookware, and school supplies.
Each of these resources are available to all students and anyone from the community can donate.