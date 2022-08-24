 Skip to main content
UWSP officials prepared to handle monkeypox, say risk is low

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Monkeypox cases linger in the Badger State, as college students get ready to head back to campus.

Officials with UWSP say they believe the risk is low right now, and is not cause for alarm.

Still, they say they want students to be vigilant. Vice Chancellor Al Thompson says they'll be giving on-campus students pamphlets with information on monkeypox, and there will be a mass email going out to off campus students.

"The risk is lower but people need to be observant," Thompson said. "Knowing their own bodies, their own skin, knowing hey I'm starting to have lesions, I need to meet with someone to see about that. But overall, the risk is low."

Students can also call the campus Health Service Department with any questions or concerns they have.

University officials say they communicate regularly with the health department and will wait for their guidance when it comes to vaccines.

