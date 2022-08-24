UWSP partners with Milwaukee Tool to provide gear for Natural Resources students

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- A $1 million partnership will allow some UWSP students to work safer and smarter.
Through this partnership, Milwaukee Tool will provide tools, equipment and training to students at the College of Natural Resources.
CNR students will be given brand new pruning saws, chainsaws and blowers, to name a few. Each student will also receive their own kit of protective equipment, including a hard hat and safety glasses.
CNR Dean Brian Sloss says this will give students a world-class experience while participating in field training.
"The investment of Milwaukee Tool in our college and in our heritage will help create new and innovative opportunities for our forestry, conservation and natural resources students, while simultaneously offsetting costs to these students," he said.
The new gear will be available for students starting this fall semester in just a few weeks.
The partnership will last through the year 2030.