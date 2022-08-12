UWSP students and staff transition to post pandemic school year

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The transition from high school to college can be difficult, and adding in a pandemic made things even tougher.
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (UWSP) it tries to do its part making sure its students are set up for success.
Faculty and staff at UWSP say their students' grades haven't faltered, but their mental health and confidence have. They want to make sure students don't feel alone.
"I feel like more of a college kid than I did last year," Larry Boh, an incoming sophomore at UW-Stevens Point, said.
Boh, and other students at UWSP are continuing to adjust to college life following the COVID-19 pandemic.
For both faculty and students, this year feels different than last year.
"Last year, students were interested in making it through, COVID had been such a rough couple of years for them, they'd been mostly online, they didn't want to engage as much in campus activities," Gretel Stock, dean of University College, said.
Boh says this year, "People are more willing to be social, go out, have fun."
While students want to get involved, they don't always know where to start.
To help bridge the gap, UWSP offers its Leadership, Empowerment and Discovery, or LEAD, program.
The goal of the program is "to keep them engaged on campus, to keep them engaged in the community in hopes that by the end of their experience that they think they belong at UWSP, that UWSP is their second home away from home." Samantha Samreth, Director of Diversity and College Access, said.
She says interest in the program is double what it was last year, and indication, she says, that students want a normal college experience.
They have advice for incoming freshman.
"You're not in this alone," Stock said.
"Take it day-by-day, one step at a time and you'll have the best time of your life," Boh said.
The university also offers tutoring for their students -led by fellow students - and offers programs for those in grades 7-12 to help them prepare for college courses.