UWSP welcome students on move-in day

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Fresh faces were on the horizon at The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Over a thousand students were expected to move in on August 31.
"So today is the kick off to pointers week and its actually like two weeks its exciting and its full activities students to help learn their way around campus," said UWSP Marketing and Housing Specialist, Katie Hansen.
One freshmen that is not from the area states coming to college is a different feeling for him.
"Little nerve racking its a little different and its somewhat exciting and also a lot of unknowns so I don't really know what I'm going in to I got a good support system behind me," said new student, Carson Uttech.
All students have until Septemember 3 to move in.