Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ON TODAY...
...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY...

The combination of warming temperatures, low relative humidity and
south winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph will bring
elevated fire weather conditions to parts of central and north
central Wisconsin today.

Additional fire weather concerns are expected on Sunday and Labor
Day as hotter air moves into the region and afternoon relative
humidity values drop into the 20s and 30s and southwest winds
gusting to around 25 mph.

Under these conditions, fires will start and spread easily.
Please exercise caution with any fires and continue to monitor the
forecast and visit the Wisconsin DNR website and click on the
appropriate county to view current burning restrictions,
especially if you plan on camping or do any outdoor burning.

UWSP welcome students on move-in day

  • Updated
  • 0
UWSP MOVE IN DAY PICTURE
Veonna King

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Fresh faces were on the horizon at The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. 

Over a thousand students were expected to move in on August 31. 

"So today is the kick off to pointers week and its actually like two weeks its exciting and its full activities students to help learn their way around campus," said UWSP Marketing and Housing Specialist, Katie Hansen. 

One freshmen that is not from the area states coming to college is a different feeling for him. 

"Little nerve racking its a little different and its somewhat exciting and also a lot of unknowns so I don't really know what I'm going in to I got a good support system behind me," said new student, Carson Uttech. 

 All students have until Septemember 3 to move in. 

 

Tags

