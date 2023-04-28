UWSP welcomes back familiar face as new men's basketball head coach

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- UWSP is bringing back a familiar face to their athletic program.
After a six year hiatus as a Pointer, Kent Dernbach is back in purple and yellow. This time, it's as the head men's basketball coach.
Dernbach spent several years as the associate coach of the Pointers from 2011 - 2017. He then went on to win eight games as interim coach before moving on to UW- La Crosse, where he completely turned around the program.
While at La Crosse his teams ranked top-25 in the nation for each of the last five seasons, highlighted by two 21 win seasons on the way to a 99-46 record. Those accomplishments make him the all time win percentage leader at UWL.
Dernbach spoke of his family, coaching career and goals for the program before opening it up to questions.
UWSP Chancellor Thomas Gibson, Athletic Director Brad Duckworth, and head coaches for the other major UWSP men's sports were also in attendance.