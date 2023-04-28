UWSP 'What Were You Wearing?' display tackles sex assault stigma

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- When it comes to sexual assault, does it matter what the victim was wearing? The 'What Were You Wearing' display at UWSP hopes to spread the message that no, it doesn't.
"It's really to symbolize the stigma around sexual assault and inter-personal violence and that it shouldn't be there and that it doesn't matter what you're wearing." Says graduate student Alysa Dunn. "Interpersonal violence shouldn't be happening."
In 2018 UWSP opened their center for prevention. With it came the start of the 'What Were You Wearing' display. Among its goals is to stop blaming victims of assault.
"The point is we want students to tell their story about their inter-personal violence situation." Said Stacey Duellman, program director at the center for prevention. "So by looking at these stories and hearing from students voices you can tell that it was not about what they were wearing that night or if they made a bad choice."
Along with the Teal-Street movement and others, leaders at UWSP say it's great to see the university put so much effort into bringing awareness and education to their campus.
"I think UWSP does a great job at letting survivors and victims know that they are here for them." Dunn remarked. "We do an awesome job at providing resources and even just education around preventing interpersonal violence. We definitely want our students to know we are here for them."
Students who are willing are also invited to speak, with education pamphlets and other resources available as well.
For many, attending an event like this can be eye opening.
"What I heard yesterday sitting here is that people were in shock." Recalls Duellman. "They don't see bikinis, they don't see lingerie or short mini skirts or crop tops and that's what we want. We want people to understand it's not about the person who got victimized, it's about the person that perpetrated them."
Organizers say one of the great things about college is the safe space it can provide, where people can share their experiences with others who are in a similar situation, while finding support in the process.