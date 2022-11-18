Venison Feed Kicks Off Hunt

For over 50 years, residents of Tomahawk have gathered together for a special cookout to kick off the hunting season, all businesses from all over town spent the morning throwing burgers on the grill.
But these burgers aren't your ordinary burgers, these were venison burgers, and residents lined up down the block to get a taste.
Andy Tomaszewski, a resident of Tomahawk, said, "It's just a welcome to the Northwoods, welcome to the winter, welcome to the hunters, and hope to have a safe feast."
He went on to say that it was a delicious way to kick of hunting season.