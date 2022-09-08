Vietnamese restaurant Pho Zone reopening in Weston

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- A restaurant that once called the Wausau Center Mall home is making its return next month.
Pho Zone, a Vietnamese restaurant, will open in Weston in the old Fixations by Vino Latte building on Schofield Ave.
Husband and wife, Lue and Hlee Lee, hoped to find a new home for their business after the mall closed down in 2021.
The restaurant will feature mixed-culture cuisine, Boba tea, rolled ice cream and a bar.
They want Pho Zone to be a place where big groups, families and singles can come and hang out while enjoying food and drinks.
"For Pho Zone, we like to keep it casual and friendly," Hlee Lee, co-owner, said. "That's how we are and that's how we want, Pho Zone is a place where you can come and be yourself."
They hope to eventually have live music and other entertainment, and to offer catering and private parties at the restaurant.
Pho Zone opens with a lighter menu on October 5th. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. everyday except Tuesday. They'll have a night lounge open 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.
They'll have a grand opening with a full menu in January, the hours will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day except Tuesday, with the night lounge open from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.