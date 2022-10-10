Village of Plover revaluating property taxes

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Village of Plover is doing a revaluation to its property taxes, and that has some residents worried about a tax increase. For the first time in 17 years, Plover residents will have their property values examined, and new property tax rates will be set.
Village Treasurer Julia Mann said, "There is a misconception. Because there is a revaluation doesn't necessarily mean that property taxes are going up," said Julia Mann, Village Treasurer.
Mann also said that tax rates are regulated by the states and that the village is not allowed to increase taxes by more than 2.7%.
Mann said most people will not see a tax increase, but if you've done any improvements or renovations to your house, there's a good chance your taxes will go up. "What we do, is we set our budgets, and we keep within the constraints of what the state says we can do with their property taxes," she said.
Mann added that the value is determined by adding up all of the properties in Plover and then dividing up equally based on the value of those properties.
If you would like to address your concerns with village officials, the next village board meeting is next Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Plover Municipal Center. The meeting is open to the public.