Village of Rudolph Holds Annual Country Christmas

You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, but do you recall the most famous Christmas festival of all? When your town is named after a popular Christmas character, expectations for your Christmas festival are pretty high, but the citizens of Rudolph made sure that their Country Christmas Festival "went down in history."
From horse-drawn carriages, to live music, to arts and crafts, the residents of Rudolph dialed the holiday spirit up to 11. Rich Larson, a village trustee, said, "It's kind of a community thing. The lions get involved, the legion gets involved, the churches in the area get involved. It's just a nice time for everybody, it's just a nice celebration of the Christmas season."
Even Santa stopped by and took photos with kids from around the area. This festival seemed to have something for people of all ages. Adam Ashbeck, a resident of Rudolph, said, "Rudolph Country Christmas is one of my favorite times of the year. I get to hang out with friends and family, it's just a real fun time for me."
Adam's family was one of many families and groups selling Christmas goodies for people at the event, the citizens of Rudolph, saying they made sure their festival lived up to the town's name.