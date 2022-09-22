Village of Weston looking to update their city's strategic plan

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) - The Village of Weston is looking for public input, announcing today they're looking to update their strategic plan for the next three to five years.
The village is looking to rely heavily on the people's input, saying they want to make sure they're focused on what matters to the people of Weston.
The village will have an online survey up until October 21st.
They'll also be hosting focus groups discussing topics of conversation for homeowners, business owners, and residents of the village to weigh in on.
In total, they'd like to settle on four to six priorities to focus on over the next few years.
"We're going to see where people's focuses are," said Jasper Hartinger, Trustee for Village of Weston.
"It's really important for us to have that feedback," said Hartinger.
Weston is looking to get as many citizens as possible to participate to have the most accurate agenda for the plan.
The goal is to compile all the information by the end of October, and have the plan complete by mid-January.