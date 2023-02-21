Village of Weston utility clerk fired after internal investigation into finances

VILLAGE OF WESTON - Through internal investigation, Village of Weston Utility Clerk, Theresa Coleman was fired for misappropriation of funds.
The internal investigation was concluded on Jan. 31 after about 2 1/2 weeks, and Coleman’s employment with the Village of Weston was terminated.
On January 13, the Village of Weston noted some possible misappropriation of funds through an internal, routine review of finances. An internal administrative investigation was initiated and during the process, the investigation revealed the Coleman, had access to the funds in question, according to a press release from Everest Metro Police Department.
The information gathered during this investigation has been turned over to the Everest Metro Police Department to investigate this matter criminally.
Currently, the Everest Metro Police Department is actively investigating these allegations of misappropriation of funds and theft.
Because this is now an active law enforcement investigation, no further information will be released at this time.