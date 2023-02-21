Village of Weston utility clerk fired after internal investigation into finances

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 8 and 13 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Waushara, Wood, Calumet, Manitowoc, Winnebago, Brown, Kewaunee, Outagamie, Shawano, and Waupaca Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible Wednesday night and Thursday. Near Blizzard conditions are possible at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&