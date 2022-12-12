Visitors Bureau to see extra funding

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Stevens Point Area Convention & Visitor Bureau will see extra funding from the city of Stevens Point after their longtime partner, the Village of Plover, pulled from their agreement last month.
The visitor's bureau had previously partnered with the Village of Plover for tourism and marketing for 30 years, with a third of their room tax income coming from the village.
The village stated they would be withdrawing from the partnership in November, leaving the tourism board to ask the city for an extra $100,000 to keep them going for the next year.
"If we wanna maintain current staffing levels and marketing and operating initiatives, we need to have that gap funding as we try to figure things out." said Sara Birsh, Executive Director of the bureau.
The city's finance commitee met Monday and voted to approve the funding.
The tourisnm board said the village's decision to handle their own marketing will potentially create brand competition between the areas.
"When you have two different brands competing for the same visitor, there may be just some confusion, visitors don't know where one municipal line ends and the next begins "
SHE SAYS SHE HOPES TO CONTINUE PARTNERSHIPS WITH PLOVER BUSINESSES IN THE FUTURE
WE HAVE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED THAT THE VILLAGE OF PLOVER WITHDREW FROM THE PARTNERSHIP SAYING THEY WOULD BE ABLE TO BETTER REPRESENT AND MARKET THEMSELVES, AS THEY'VE SEEN AN INCREASE IN POPULATION IN THE PAST YEARS