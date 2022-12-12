Visitors Bureau to see extra funding

 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM COULD BRING HEAVY SNOW, A WINTRY MIX, AND HAZARDOUS
TRAVEL MID-WEEK...

.A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes
mid-week, spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet
across the region Tuesday night into Wednesday. The mixed
precipitation will turn to all snow over much of northern Wisconsin
Wednesday afternoon and evening, with periods of heavy snow expected
Wednesday night. East winds will also gust to 25 to 40 mph, which
could combine with heavy snow accumulations to cause tree and power
line damage. Sporadic power outages will be possible. Travel could
become hazardous due to the snow and ice. Some uncertainty remains
on exact precipitation type and amounts as temperatures will be near
freezing.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations between 3 and 8 inches and ice accumulations between
one-tenth and two-tenths of an inch possible. Most of the ice
accumulations will occur Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Winds could gust as high as 30 to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, and Wood Counties.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. The strong winds and weight of
snow and ice on tree limbs may result in tree or power line
damage, resulting in sporadic power outages. Travel could be very
difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
morning and evening commutes, and the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

People should consider delaying travel. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter
storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains,
booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.
Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help
you survive in case you become stranded.

Visitors Bureau to see extra funding

Stevens Point Visitors Bureau

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Stevens Point Area Convention & Visitor Bureau will see extra funding from the city of Stevens Point after their longtime partner, the Village of Plover, pulled from their agreement last month. 

The visitor's bureau had previously partnered with the Village of Plover for tourism and marketing for 30 years, with a third of their room tax income coming from the village. 

The village stated they would be withdrawing from the partnership in November, leaving the tourism board to ask the city for an extra $100,000 to keep them going for the next year. 

"If we wanna maintain current staffing levels and marketing and operating initiatives, we need to have that gap funding as we try to figure things out." said Sara Birsh, Executive Director of the bureau. 

The city's finance commitee met Monday and voted to approve the funding.

The tourisnm board said the village's decision to handle their own marketing will potentially create brand competition between the areas. 

