Volunteers give back for Thanksgiving

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Thanksgiving is a time for spending with family, but many don't have that privilege.
That's where establishments around the area are using their Thanksgiving to give back. They're making sure everyone has something to be thankful for this holiday.
"I love how everyone just gets together and sit, then you can just not worry about the messes afterwards," said Angela Wunsch, who grabbed a Thanksgiving dinner at Dale's Weston Lanes.
A found family can mean just as much as direct relatives, and multiple establishments across the area are finding a way to make this Thanksgiving special for others.
"It means a lot to the community because I like how everybody gets together and everybody has a sort of place where they can feel included," said Makayla Malzahn, who also visited Dale's Weston Lanes.
At Dale's, they were able to gather a full staff and were grateful to bring holiday cheer.
"My staff is super awesome. They all decided to join in and hang out," said Sarah Elliot, General Manager at Dale's. "It's really fun to be able to see in the everyone in the area and community."
Dale's always makes sure they're open for anyone that needs them for Thanksgiving.
"That's basically why Dale's been doing this for however long he's been doing it for because we are community based," said Elliot. "It's fun and it makes me feel blessed that we have a facility that allows people to come in."
At First Presbyterian Church in Wausau, they've been serving up free meals for people in need for the 53rd year.
"Being able to provide a meal and a warm place for people to be right now at this time of year, it means the world to me," said Korrin Black, Co-coordinator for Friend's Thanksgiving Dinner at the church.
The church was able to gather 70 volunteers to help out today, baking over 700 pounds of turkey for anyone that needs them this Thanksgiving.
"We are a really tight knit community, and we love to take care of people," said Black.