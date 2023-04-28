Volunteers relocate young white pine trees in Marathon Park for Arbor Day

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- In honor of Arbor Day, multiple volunteer groups gathered at Marathon Park Thursday to relocate some young white pine trees.
Some of the trees currently located inside Marathon Park are as many as 160 - 170 years old! However, due to late snows and aggressive storms across the last several years, many trees are no longer there. That has created gaps in the park.
Leaders say they want to protect what they call Wausau's 'green gem".
"As a group they are very strong." Notes John Kahon, who works with both the city and county as a forester. "White pine cannot regenerate under the shade of itself, they have to have those gaps for new trees to grow. So, those trees we are putting in now in those gaps should have the ability to come up and grow and fill in those spots to keep the green gem of Wausau nice and green."
This was the first time the parks, recreation and forestry departments have ever hosted this event, and they want to say a special thank you to volunteer groups Regal Rexnord, Wausau Early Birds Rotary Club and Girl Scouts of the USA.