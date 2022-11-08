Voter turnout on par with past years for most of Central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Clerks throughout the area say voters are showing out for Election Day with a steady flow at the polls.
There were a few long lines here and there, but no issues were reported with any systems.
In Wausau, voter turnout is on pace for a normal election. The city is expecting around an 80% voter turnout.
"There's lots of interest and engagement with the different races that are on the ballot, so I think a lot of people are engaged with it and excited to cast their ballot today," Kaitlyn Bernarde, Wausau City Clerk, said.