Voting reminders ahead of primary election

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Election season kicks off Tuesday with the August primary, and election officials have last-minute reminders before voters cast their ballots.
Polls will open starting at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. As long as voters are in line before 8 p.m., they can vote.
Voters must bring their government ID, and if the address on the ID is incorrect, bring a proof of residence, such as a bill or piece of mail.
This election is a partisan primary, and Wausau mayor Katie Rosenberg had some important reminders when speaking to News 9's partner WSAU.
"You cannot pick and choose which party you want to vote in or your ballot will be disqualified." Rosenberg said, "If you're voting for Republican candidates, it's Republican on down. If you're voting for Democratic candidates, it's Democratic on down."
If voters still need to register to vote, that can be done at polling places before casting votes.
To find polling places or to see who is on the ballot, visit myvote.wi.org.