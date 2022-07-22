CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- The 8th annual Christmas in July Charity Ride is this Saturday.
The charity collects toys for Marshfield Children's Hospital and also raises funds for special projects.
This year it is a mental health focused project.
Greg Cemke, founder of the Christmas in July Charity, said that there is an activity room at the hospital that has not been updated in a number of years, so they are gutting the room and putting new items in to make it more kid-friendly and inviting.
Cemke said giving kids items to help them in their stay is a joy.
"But seeing the smiles on children's faces, and the parents', is the biggest joy that Santa has because some of those kids, and parents, as well, haven't smiled in a long time," said Cemke.
The Christmas in July Charity Ride journey starts from Bull Falls Harley Davidson.
"It is by far, everybody's favorite ride of the year, you just can't get past how excited everybody is to see how excited the kids are, you know, so we all kind of play off of that incredible energy that these kids have, they know that Santa is coming," said Pookie Rosa, Director of Marketing and Events at Bull Falls Harley Davidson.
For the full schedule of Christmas in July Charity events, click here.