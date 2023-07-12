'Empty the Shelters' event at Forest Co. Humane Society

CRANDON, Wis. (WAOW) -- July is usually the busiest time of year for animal shelters when it comes to intake, and the forest Co. Humane Society is doing all it can to find its many animals a new forever home.
'Empty the Shelters' is a movement started by the BISSELL Pet Foundation, and incorporates 335 shelters across 44 states, offering animal adoptions for just 50 dollars or less. The Forest Co. Humane Society in Crandon is one of only two shelters in Wisconsin who are participating.
They have over 60 dogs available, as well as many cats and other animals, and guarantee a perfect fir for whatever your family needs.
"Our animals are so well behaved." Says Chrystal Ross, Director of Operations. "We are very blessed with a lot of volunteers so they are constantly being walked. They participate in all kinds of different activities. They even go to like the ski shows and stuff that we have here. So they are going to get a nice animal!"
All animals available for adoption are spayed or neutered and up to date on vaccinations, saving you any initial vet bills.
As a bonus for participating in 'Empty the Shelters' you'll receive 30 days of MetLife Pet Insurance completely free.
the event runs through the end of the month, and for anyone who owns a pet, the Forest Co. Humane Society is hosting a free vaccination day this Saturday, July 15th, which is open to anyone from any county, and will also include free toenail clipping and low-cost microchipping.