GARDEN GOODIES: Chocolate chip beet cookies

GARDEN GOODIES-- The Wakeup Wisconsin crew tried beets from Justin's garden.
According to Justin, beets have been known since the time of ancient Greece and are a descendent of chard. The modern "sugar beet" was developed through centuries of careful breeding.
Beets are a root plant that grows in temperate climates and grows well in normal garden soil. Beets are generally eaten raw, boiled, or baked.
The best preparation is baking/roasting the beets in the oven with the skin on. This preserves most of the flavor and the nutritious juice of the beets.
People eat beets, however, one of the main uses of beets is sugar production.
Out of the 177 million metric tons of sugar produced in the world every year, about 32% comes from beets.
Russia is the largest producer of sugar beets and France is second. The US grew nearly 26 million tons of sugar beets last year.
Beets are nutritious in many ways. The beet and the green tops are high in vitamin A and K. They are also a good source of manganese, copper, and potassium. The betalin compound in beets is known to cleanse the blood of toxins.
The healthiest part of the beet is the green top. Cook it like collard greens and enjoy!
If you don't like the bitter greens or the beets themselves, you can mix beets in with some baked goods in order to make your treats a little more healthy.
In that frame of mind, the Wakeup crew enjoyed chocolate chip beet cookies. In addition to making your cookies more healthy they are also very colorful.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups of cooked (not boiled) and pureed beets.
- 1 box of devil's food cake mix
- 1 1/2 cups semi sweet chocolate baking chips (a 12 oz bag of chips is about 2 cups)
- 2 eggs
Recipe:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Mix ingredients together in a bow
- Spoon balls of batter onto a greased baking sheet or parchment paper
- Bake at 350 degrees for 13 to 15 minutes
This recipe works well, however, the cookies turned out a little spongy and flat. They were delicious but not the typical consistency of a "cookie."
Justin found that adding some flour or pancake mix (about a half cup or so) to make the batter stiffer also made for more well-formed cookies.
Thanks to viewer Joanne Rosio for providing us with this great cookie recipe.