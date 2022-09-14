GARDEN GOODIES: Cucamelon

Wednesday's Garden Goodies was the Cucamelon plant.
The plant is part of the cucumber family of plants (Cucurbitaceae) but it is not officially a variety of cucumber or melon, it is something small and in between. It is also called the "Mexican Sour Gherkin."
Cucamelon grows in a vining habitat and produces fruit that looks like tiny watermelons. Justin found them easy to grow in good soil mixed with compost (for fertilizer).
Since they are a vining plant, they need a little more space in the garden to grow, although they might be better grown on a trellis. They taste somewhat like cucumber and can be used in salads or eaten whole as a snack.
Justin made pickled cucamelons this year.
The recipe calls for a 2 to 1 water to vinegar ratio, like most pickle recipes, a sprig of dill, about a tablespoon of sugar and salt per quart you intend to make, and a few leaves of mint. Boil the brine and pour over the cucamelons packed in the jar.
Wait a week before eating. The cucamelons will remain good in the refrigerator for several weeks.