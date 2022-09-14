 Skip to main content
GARDEN GOODIES: Cucamelon

  • Updated
  • 0
Cucamelon

Justin made Cucamelon for the Wakeup Wisconsin crew to try.

Wednesday's Garden Goodies was the Cucamelon plant.

The plant is part of the cucumber family of plants (Cucurbitaceae) but it is not officially a variety of cucumber or melon, it is something small and in between. It is also called the "Mexican Sour Gherkin."

Cucamelon grows in a vining habitat and produces fruit that looks like tiny watermelons. Justin found them easy to grow in good soil mixed with compost (for fertilizer).

Cucamelon

Since they are a vining plant, they need a little more space in the garden to grow, although they might be better grown on a trellis. They taste somewhat like cucumber and can be used in salads or eaten whole as a snack.

Justin made pickled cucamelons this year.

The recipe calls for a 2 to 1 water to vinegar ratio, like most pickle recipes, a sprig of dill, about a tablespoon of sugar and salt per quart you intend to make, and a few leaves of mint. Boil the brine and pour over the cucamelons packed in the jar.

Wait a week before eating. The cucamelons will remain good in the refrigerator for several weeks.

Cucamelon

Have any story ideas? You can send them bslaughter@waow.com 

Tags

