Garden Goodies: Pumpkin Seeds

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Today we are enjoying pumpkin. Like most other squash, pumpkins are thought to have originated in North America between 7000 and 5500 B.C.
In the present day, 95% of the pumpkins grown for food (such as pie filling) are grown in Illinois. Pumpkins are grown on every continent except Antarctica.
Pumpkins are easy to grow in any fairly sunny location and relatively good soil. They do not require much maintenance except measures to prevent powdery mildew on the leaves. They are a warm weather plant so must be grown after the threat of frost is gone in the Spring. One of the more significant considerations when growing pumpkins is space. They are a vining plant that can easily spread more than ten feet in every direction. When growing pumpkins, once there are young fruit developing, you can clip the ends of the vines to prevent further spreading.
Today we are enjoying roasted pumpkin seeds and pumpkin pie.
Roasted pumpkin seed recipe
Ingredients
-Seeds from a couple of large pumpkins
-Oil for roasting (olive oil works good, but feel free to use other natural oils like lard, butter, -coconut oil, or ghee).
-Seasoning - usually just salt, or Lawrys seasoning salt, but feel free to experiment with pepper, garlic, cayenne pepper, etc... Justin's seeds were done with salt, pepper, and garlic.
Instructions
Cut open the pumpkin and remove the seeds.
Wash the seeds in warm water.
Boil the seeds gently for about 10 minutes.
Toss the seeds in oil and seasonings
Bake at 350 degrees on a flat baking pan for about 40 minutes, stirring the seeds about every 10 minutes. Make sure to not burn them. They should turn a little darker yellow. Try to avoid any darker burn spots. Seeds are done when they are no longer soft.
Pie Recipe:
3 cups cooked pumpkin (preferably from a pie pumpkin, but any will do, cut in half and bake at 380 degrees for about 1 hour).
1 cup brown sugar
1.5 cans evaporate milk (18 ounces). Justin did not have evaporated milk, so used 1/2 whipping cream and 1/2 coconut milk.
1.5 teaspoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon cloves
1 teaspoon allspice
1 teaspoon ginger
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 eggs (4 eggs if you want a more fluffy pie)
1 teaspoon salt
- Puree or blend the cooked pumpkin.
- Beat the eggs thoroughly
- Mix all other ingredients with the eggs and blended pumpkin.
- Pour into 9 inch pie tin and bake at 425 for 15minutes, then at 350 for an additional 45 to 60 minutes.