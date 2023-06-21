 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect through 11 PM
CDT Friday night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Friday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning
hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach
the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone,
people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers)
should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion, while all others should consider reducing prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Garden Goodies: Tips for easier gardening and more beautiful spaces

  • Updated
  • 0
Eton Mess Dessert

On Garden Goodies we enjoyed the "Eton Mess" parfait-like dessert from Barbara Lattimer.

This week on Garden Goodies we visited a local gardener and “entertainer” who gave us some tips on gardening for people who are older and have less mobility in addition to ideas for making your garden space a beautiful spot to host friends for eat and drink.

Garden Goodies

Barbara Lattimer has maintained a nice garden space - even with less mobility - with several changes through the years. Here are some things she suggests:

  1. Keep your garden landscape smooth and relatively flat. Avoid steps or steep/uneven terrain.

  2. Keep your plants organized and closer to your house to more easily care for them and water them.

  3. Use pots and raised beds.

Garden Goodies

In addition, Barbara suggests sprucing up your garden space with accents to add to the ambiance. Floral rugs or artwork can delight the eyes of visitors. Solar lights can add something special to the evenings. Decorative pots and raised beds are a special artistic touch to make your plants look special.

Barbara also provided the WAOW crew with a delicious treat to enjoy during the Summer season.

The “Eton Mess”

This dessert originated from England's Eton College in the 1800s. It is a parfait-like dish with strawberries, but one could add extra berries as well. Adding blueberries would make it a red, white, and, blue dessert perfect for Independence Day.,

Ingredients

2 pounds fresh strawberries

3 to 4 tbsp sugar, divided

1 tsp lemon zest

1 pinch salt

4 ounces of vanilla meringue cookies (several cookies)

1 cup heavy whipping cream

½ tsp vanilla

  • Place berries in a medium bowl and sprinkle with 2 to 3 tablespoons of sugar, the lemon zest, and salt. Gently mix with a spatula

  • Break the meringue cookies into smaller pieces

  • Put cream, vanilla, and 1 tbsp of sugar into a mixing bowl and mix until the cream forms stiff peaks

  • Divide half of the crumbled meringues into six glass serving bowls or large drinking glasses. Top with half of the berries, and then half of the whipped cream. Then add another layer of meringues, berries, and whipped cream.

  • Chill the desserts before serving

