Submissions for 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' now open

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — Yesterday marked the kickoff of the eighth annual 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest.
Representatives from the Wisconsin Manufactures and Commerce say they could not be more excited, as this is one of its favorite times of the year.
The contest was started eight years ago to showcase the diverse career field that manufacturing here in Wisconsin offers.
It doesn't matter how big or small your business is, anyone who manufactures anything from food processing, to wood products, to metal fabrication or anything in between is eligible to me nominated.
Over one million votes have been cast across the lifetime of the contest and organizers say the bragging rights and trophy that comes along with winning are very cool, but the contest means so much more than that.
"The reason that we do this contest is to showcase the entire manufacturing industry." Explained Nick Novak, Vice President of Communications & Marketing for the WMC. "We make a lot of really cool products here in the state of Wisconsin, and we have a lot of really cool people who make those products so we want to tell their stories. We want to talk about the economic benefit that manufacturing has in our state and we want to talk about the great careers that are available here."
Recent winners include places like Harley Davidson in Milwaukee, Pierce's EV Firetruck in Appleton and Henry Repeating Arms Big Boy All-Weather Rifle in Rice Lake.
It will however be awhile yet before we know this years winner. Right now we're in the very early stages of the submission round, then it will be multiple rounds of voting until ultimately the winner will be announced on October 19th.
You can submit a nomination until Sept. 8 at madeinwis.com