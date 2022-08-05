Sunflower field returns to Auburndale School Forest

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Thousands of sunflowers will soon be in bloom at the Auburndale School Forest sunflower field.
This is the third year they've grown sunflowers, with 120,000 sunflowers being planted for this season.
Mark Cournoyer, AgriScience Instructor and FFA Adviser at Auburndale High School, said the field is a partnership with the a variety of people, including farmers, volunteers, and agribusiness professionals.
He says the field is a gift to their community, kids, and anyone who wants to have an outdoor experience.
Cournoyer said they have the most accessible sunflower field in all of Wisconsin.
"If you have a four-wheeled wagon, if you have a stroller, if you have a wheelchair, if you have a four-wheel motor scooter then, you are mobility impaired, there are ways to get you out here on our improved trails which are gravel to get you into our sunflowers," said Cournoyer.
He said they've had baby pictures, engagements, 65th wedding anniversary pictures, and family pictures at the field.
Cournoyer said visitors can take as many pictures as they want, but asked to please not pick or cut the sunflowers.
This year, they have hybrid sunflowers which are now blooming in many different colors.
If you're looking to see the traditional yellow sunflowers, those should be blooming within the next few days.
Cournoyer said bloom lasts for about two to three weeks.
There is a John Deere mailbox located at the entrance to the forest where visitors can drop freewill donations.
The donations go to Toys for Tots of North Wood County.
After the field is done for the season, the sunflower seeds are sold as bird seed, with proceeds helping benefit Toys for Tots.
He said it is hard to describe the feeling of giving and the true gift of Christmas.
"The true gift of just giving of yourself, giving of your time, and giving to others. And that is the the true benefit to all this is just looking inside and being able to give of yourself to others and to not know and not be there for that moment, but know that you're providing that moment for someone down the line," Cournoyer said. "And so being here on a sunny day like this is just a true blessing to know that what is to come, and the excitement that people have about coming to the sunflowers."
Between the sunflowers, corn maze, and the pumpkin glow, they raised $7,500 dollars last year for Toys for Tots.
He said the address for the school forest is: 10704 Park Avenue Auburndale, WI 54412