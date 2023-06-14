Wakeup crew visits Culver's for Dairy Month

WAUSAU (WAOW) — To celebrate Dairy Month, the Wakeup crew took a trip to Culver's to enjoy concrete mixers and learn the importance of dairy in the state.
Culver's is a staple restaurant in Wisconsin with multiple restaurants in Marathon County. The owner of the Bridge Street location said it's important to celebrate and show appreciation to farmers.
"They do so much for us behind the scenes, whether you work in a restaurant or not, they do so much for everyone so it's just a great month to celebrate them and focus on them," said Liz Moens. "A lot of our menu comes from our American farmers so we really appreciate them across the board."
Moens said it's hard to choose a favorite mixer because they are all fresh and delicious.
Wakeup tried some the sweets themselves and agreed!