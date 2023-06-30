 Skip to main content
Wakeup Wisconsin anchors learn how to milk cow for Dairy Month

  • Updated
  • 0
Dutch Dairy LLC staff

The staff at Dutch Dairy LLC work hard to take care of the cows. 

THORP, Wis. (WAOW) — To round out June Dairy Month, our Wake Up Wisconsin anchors Brittany Slaughter and Sadie Fisher visited Dutch Dairy LLC in Thorp to learn the ins-and outs of working on a dairy farm.

Dutch Dairy LLC

The Dutch Dairy LLC family gave Wakeup Wisconsin anchors Brittany and Sadie a look at day-to-day life on a dairy farm.

Amy, Sander, and Ethan gave News 9 the full experience - from how to dress with bright orange overalls to day-to-day life.

Wakeup Milks a Cow

Dutch Dairy LLC provided the perfect outfit for Brittany and Sadie to learn how to milk a cow.

The anchors started with meeting the adorable calves and got to bottle feed them electrolytes. Brittany and Sadie made fast friends with the sweet animals. 

Sadie feeds calf electrolytes

Sadie enjoyed feeding the calves electrolytes at Dutch Dairy LLC.
Bertha the calf

Brittany bonded with Bertha the calf at Dutch Dairy LLC for Dairy Month.

Next up, they met the newest member of the family, a baby calf that was born just minutes before.

The crew learned in most cases cows give birth on their own - no epidural or nurses on hand to help!

The anchors checked out where the cows eat and sleep, receive food and large fans to keep the cows cool and comfortable.

Wakeup Milks a Cow

Sadie and Brittany visited where the cows of Dutch Dairy LLC sleep and eat.

Finally, the anchors learned how to milk a cow. The animals are creatures of habit, so when it's time for milking, they just line up and wait their turn.

Brittany and Sadie learn how to milk a cow

Brittany and Sadie visited Dutch Dairy LLC.
Sadie milks a cow

Sadie got first-hand experience at milking a cow.
Brittany milks a cow

Brittany got first-hand experience with milking a cow.

Thankfully they were patient with the crew as they learned the ropes.

Dutch Dairy has over 800 cows they take care of and have excellent staff to keep things 'moo-ving'.

News 9 WakeUp team is so thankful to the Dutch Dairy family for opening their hearts and farm to our staff.

Make sure to thank dairy farmers for all they do and check out the video above to see all the fun the Wakeup crew had. 

Have any story ideas? You can send them bslaughter@waow.com 

