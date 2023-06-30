Wakeup Wisconsin anchors learn how to milk cow for Dairy Month

THORP, Wis. (WAOW) — To round out June Dairy Month, our Wake Up Wisconsin anchors Brittany Slaughter and Sadie Fisher visited Dutch Dairy LLC in Thorp to learn the ins-and outs of working on a dairy farm.
Amy, Sander, and Ethan gave News 9 the full experience - from how to dress with bright orange overalls to day-to-day life.
The anchors started with meeting the adorable calves and got to bottle feed them electrolytes. Brittany and Sadie made fast friends with the sweet animals.
Next up, they met the newest member of the family, a baby calf that was born just minutes before.
The crew learned in most cases cows give birth on their own - no epidural or nurses on hand to help!
The anchors checked out where the cows eat and sleep, receive food and large fans to keep the cows cool and comfortable.
Finally, the anchors learned how to milk a cow. The animals are creatures of habit, so when it's time for milking, they just line up and wait their turn.
Thankfully they were patient with the crew as they learned the ropes.
Dutch Dairy has over 800 cows they take care of and have excellent staff to keep things 'moo-ving'.
News 9 WakeUp team is so thankful to the Dutch Dairy family for opening their hearts and farm to our staff.
Make sure to thank dairy farmers for all they do and check out the video above to see all the fun the Wakeup crew had.