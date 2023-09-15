What the DNR needs you to know before opening day of archery season

WSICONSIN (WAOW) — It's an exciting time of year for hunters as we get set to kick off another bow season here in Wisconsin, but before you head out to the stand on your quest for the big buck, there are a few things the DNR needs you to know.
It's expected to be a warm and damp weekend, which are admittedly not great conditions, but shouldn't be enough to deter hunters.
The deer population has seen a 7% growth in most parts of the state, and current food supply from farm land and acorns are in a great spot.
No matter your level experience, you always have to remember that safety is always top priority.
"We always encourage hunters when they are getting out there to inspect their stands. Make sure they still function well and that the straps are still good." Says Mike Weber, a Hunter Education Administrative Warden for the DNR. "Any time a hunter is going up or down a tree or if they are sitting make sure to wear that full body safety harness. It's really important to always use that haul line or tether line to raise that bow or cross bow up and down the tree. Be sure of your target, what's in front of it and what's beyond it."
Due to CWD concerns, experts say it's extra important to pay attention to, and follow, all baiting and feeding regulations.
"We have a map available on our website with the current counties that have a baiting and feeding ban in place. This is another one that we encourage people to check back frequently as a change could be made at anytime." Explained Erin Larson, a DNR Herd Health Specialist. "We have two counties that are having a baiting and feeding ban removed in the first week of October. We also have four new counties that will have a baiting and feeding ban this fall."
Another important reminder is that all harvests must be registered by 5 p.m. the following day to avoid any fines, loss of the animal, loss of your hunting license, weapon or even your truck.
This year, 31 different counties have decided to extend their archery seasons until January 31st.
Portage Co. is the only one in our area to do so, but anyone interested can view the full map HERE.
Good luck to all hunters!