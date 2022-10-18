Wal-Mart employees perform CPR on customer

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Last month at the Wisconsin Rapids Wal-Mart, employees Carrie and Barbara performed CPR on a customer who was having a heart attack.
Unfortunately, the man did not survive, but first responders say the women did the best they could've done despite the unfortunate outcome.
"I can tell you that without a doubt that of our successful outcomes with a cardiac arrest, almost all of them are due to early recognition, early CPR, followed by early defibrillation," said Jason Joling, the deputy chief at Wisconsin Rapids Fire and EMS.
Joling also said the women provided textbook CPR. He presented the women with certificates after the department recommended them for their heroism.
If you would like to learn CPR, the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department offers classes, and all you have to do is give them a call at 715-423-1150.