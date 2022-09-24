Walk for suicide prevention in Marathon County Park

WAUSAU Wis. (WAOW) - Hundreds of people came together Saturday to bring awareness to suicide prevention.
Marathon County Park was a place of solace for many in the community who have suffered the loss of a loved one to suicide.
The Suicide Prevention of Marathon County Coalition, along with other community sponsors, hosted the walk to fundraise for mental health resources, education and therapists in central Wisconsin.
"It's for everyone to come and see that they're not alone, and other people have suffered from this or have been a victim of it. It's not a shameful thing and people shouldn't be embarrassed to get help or talk to somebody," said Faye Bileddo, Co-chair and Founder of the Suicide Prevention Walk in Marathon County.
Friends, families and coworkers from all different backgrounds came together to share one common goal - support and kindness.
"I started coming because I also lost my brother to suicide," said Brittany Klinner. "So for me it is a way to get out and support other people, to support the cause, to try to help people know that there is help out there."
Data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows 861 Wisconsinites died by suicide last year.
"It's unfortunately kind of sad to see how many people are affected by it, when you are in that moment thinking that you are alone, you can look around here and see everyone who is affected by it," said Klinner.
The walk - which is in its 14th year was formed to raise money for suicide awareness, but also allow those left with grief to remember their loved ones.
"It's to honor your loved one, and to find out you have resources, and find out you're not alone, but remember it's an honor," said Bileddo.
You are not alone. The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is 988.