Walmart Employees Perform CPR on Customer

Last month at the Wisconsin Rapids Walmart, employees Carrie and Barbara performed CPR on a customer who was having a heart attack. Unfortunately, the man did not survive, but first responders say that these two women did the best they could've don't, despite the unfortunate outcome.
Jason Joling, the deputy chief at Wisconsin Rapids Fire and EMS, said "I can tell you that without a doubt that of our successful outcomes with a cardiac arrest, almost all of them are due to early recognition, early CPR, followed by early defibrillation." Joling also said that the women's CPR was textbook.
Joling presented the women with certificates after the department recommended them for the heroism.
I you would like to learn CPR, the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department offers classes, and all you have to do is give them a call.