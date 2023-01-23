Wanted: Dogs for new UW Health Kids canine program

MADISON (WAOW) – Does your dog have what it takes to help patients?
If so, they can apply for Caring Canines, a new dog therapy program at UW Health Kids.
Dogs and their owners make bedside visits, offering young patients cuddle time and a feeling of normalcy as they go through medical treatment at American Family Children’s Hospital.
“We are excited to launch this program and we need the community’s help to get it off the ground,” said Katie Glass, child life education specialist at UW Health Kids. “This program will allow us to expand our efforts to help patients and families cope with the stress and uncertainty of their time in the hospital.”
The new program differs from Canine Health and Medical Pals – or CHAMPs – where two specially trained dogs work alongside staff 40 hours a week.
It also replaces the Pet Pals therapy program, which ended during the pandemic. In the new program, the goal is to have daily visits in patient rooms.
Volunteers at American Family Children’s Hospital must be at least 18 years of age, commit to at least one year of service and bring their dog to visit at least two times a month.
For dogs to participate they must be able to:
- Sit and lie down with only one command.
- Stay until you call him or her with only one command.
- Walk loosely on a leash and not pull, even when excited.
- Be friendly with other dogs.
- Be able to perform commands without treats as a reward.
- Not bark or whine too much.
- Be up to date on all vaccinations, including rabies.
Participating volunteer teams will need to successfully complete a four-step application process, which includes temperament testing prior to acceptance into the program.
To learn more and apply, please visit https://uwhealth.org/caring-canines.
Caring Canines is funded solely through philanthropic efforts.