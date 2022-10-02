WAOW partners with Red Cross for hurricane relief telethon

You may be wondering what you can do to help after Hurricanes Fiona and Ian devastated parts of the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
The American Red Cross is working around the clock to offer relief to those impacted by the storm by mobilizing volunteers, opening shelters and providing supplies.
ABC television stations across Wisconsin, including WKOW-TV, are partnering with the American Red Cross to support their efforts through a Hurricane Relief Telethon.
The event beings Wednesday, October 5, at 4:30 a.m. and goes through 10:30 p.m. on WKOW 27.
All day Wednesday, you can donate via phone, text or online. More details on how to do that will be released next week.
Your donation helps the Red Cross prepare for, respond to and help people recover from recent hurricanes.